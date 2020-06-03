Advertisement
Brantford police saying missing 13-year-old found
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 9:00AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 4, 2020 10:08AM EDT
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Brantford police are thanking the public for their help after they say a missing teen has been found.
Police asked for help finding the missing 13-year-old girl on Wednesday when she left home.
On Thursday, they said that they had verified her location and wellbeing.