A man was stabbed in the arm early Friday morning with what police are calling an “unknown-edged weapon.”

Brantford police said a man was stabbed in the arm around 3 a.m.

The victim and the suspect allegedly got into a verbal argument when the victim was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested the suspect.

A 29-year-old man from Brantford was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.