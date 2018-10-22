Featured
Brantford police say man stabbed with ‘unknown-edged weapon’
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 5:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 5:37PM EDT
A man was stabbed in the arm early Friday morning with what police are calling an “unknown-edged weapon.”
Brantford police said a man was stabbed in the arm around 3 a.m.
The victim and the suspect allegedly got into a verbal argument when the victim was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.
Police located and arrested the suspect.
A 29-year-old man from Brantford was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.