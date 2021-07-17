BRANTFORD -- Brantford police say a man who was recently released from prison is now back in custody.

An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday for Chad Wray-McCombs, 31, days after he was released from a Toronto prison.

On Thursday, police say Wray-McCombs was released from the Toronto Detention Centre with the stipulation he wears an ankle-mounted monitoring device.

Wray-McCombs is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2019 shooting in Brantford.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., officials say the ankle bracelet was set off. Police say they were contacted and advised the bracelet had been tampered with.

According to a release, police used the bracelet's GPS to locate the ankle monitor at an address in Brantford where observed visible damage to it.

On Monday, police said he was back in custody.

Police say he was observed exiting a stolen motor vehicle near Foster and Cayuga Streets and was taken into custody in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Police allege Wray-McCombs stole the vehicle earlier from a Brantford business.

A vehicle theft occurred on Charing Cross Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, with police alleging three male victims were robbed of their motor vehicle at gunpoint.

Police say they located the stolen vehicle on Walnut Street and engaged in a pursuit which was terminated for public safety. A second pursuit was also terminated after police observed the vehicle on Colborne Street.

Officers located the vehicle again on Richardson Street, where police say they identified the suspect as Wray-McCombs.

Wray-McCombs is facing a slew of charges from the Sunday incident, including robbery with a firearm, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation.