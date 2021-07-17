BRANTFORD -- Brantford police say a man who was recently released from prison is now back in custody.

An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday for Chad Wray-McCombs, 31, days after he was released from a Toronto prison.

On Thursday, police say Wray-McCombs was released from the Toronto Detention Centre with the stipulation he wears an ankle-mounted monitoring device.

Wray-McCombs is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2019 shooting in Brantford.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., officials say the ankle bracelet was set off. Police say they were contacted and advised the bracelet had been tampered with.

According to a release, police used the bracelet's GPS to locate the ankle monitor at an address in Brantford where observed visible damage to it.

On Monday, police said he was back in custody.