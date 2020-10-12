KITCHENER -- Brantford Police Service are trying to make sure a cyclist who was involved in a motor vehicle collision is alright.

A man riding a bicycle was reportedly crossing the intersection of St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street around 11 a.m. on Sunday when he was hit by a red Hyundai Veloster.

According to officials, the male driver then helped the cyclist into his vehicle. They left the scene but did not go to a nearby hospital.

No description was provided of the cyclist or driver.

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of the cyclist and are asking anyone with information to contact them.