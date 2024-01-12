Brantford police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

Brantford police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the business on Colborne Street West near Oak Street around 6:40 a.m.

Officials say the suspect went inside holding a knife, threatened an employee and demanded cash.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and ran away.

The K-9 unit was called in to help with a search for the person responsible.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

They are described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, black gloves with grey stripes and a black mask over his face.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant - Brantford Crime Stoppers by 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/