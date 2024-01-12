KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

    A suspect photo supplied by the Brantford Police Service. A suspect photo supplied by the Brantford Police Service.

    Brantford police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business early Thursday morning.

    Police responded to the business on Colborne Street West near Oak Street around 6:40 a.m.

    Officials say the suspect went inside holding a knife, threatened an employee and demanded cash.

    The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and ran away.

    The K-9 unit was called in to help with a search for the person responsible.

    Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

    They are described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, black gloves with grey stripes and a black mask over his face.

    Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant - Brantford Crime Stoppers by 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News