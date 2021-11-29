Brantford police looking for suspects connected to multiple fires and property damage

An image released by Brantford police, asking for the public's help identifying possible suspects in a series of vehicle fires and property damage incidents. (Source: Brantford Police Service) (Nov. 29, 2021) An image released by Brantford police, asking for the public's help identifying possible suspects in a series of vehicle fires and property damage incidents. (Source: Brantford Police Service) (Nov. 29, 2021)

