Brantford police looking for motorcyclist involved in dangerous driving incident
Police in Brantford are looking for a motorcyclist after some dangerous behaviour was reported.
The incident allegedly happened around 11 a.m. Thursday in the Paris Road area.
Police did not share any details about what the dangerous behaviour included, but in a picture they posted to social media, a motorcyclist can be seen balancing on one wheel.
Officers are now looking for the owner or operator of the white and orange motorcycle.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and News Channel's special coverage
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our CTVNews.ca live chat with expert analysis by debate and body-language experts.
Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
U.S. sanctions Boeing for sharing information about 737 Max 9 investigation
Boeing is being sanctioned by U.S. investigators for sharing information about a federal investigation of a door plug blowout that left a gaping hole in a Boeing 737 Max 9.
WestJet says mechanics strike would disrupt long weekend plans for 250,000 travellers
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
WATCH Massive sinkhole swallows part of soccer field in Illinois
A 30-metre-wide sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, swallowed part of a soccer field in Alton, Ill., on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.