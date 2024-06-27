Brantford police looking for motorcyclist involved in dangerous driving incident

KITCHENER
    Brantford Police Service are looking for a motorcyclist after dangerous driving behaviour was reported on June 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) Brantford Police Service are looking for a motorcyclist after dangerous driving behaviour was reported on June 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Police in Brantford are looking for a motorcyclist after some dangerous behaviour was reported.

    The incident allegedly happened around 11 a.m. Thursday in the Paris Road area.

    Police did not share any details about what the dangerous behaviour included, but in a picture they posted to social media, a motorcyclist can be seen balancing on one wheel.

    Officers are now looking for the owner or operator of the white and orange motorcycle.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

