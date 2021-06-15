KITCHENER -- Brantford police have charged a woman with second-degree murder in connection to another woman's death in March 2020.

Shannon Macdougall was found dead inside a home on Mintern Avenue on March 11, 2020.

Police said they started investigating her death immediately, and received information in June 2020 allowing the investigation to move forward. On Nov. 30, 2020, they said they were investigating MacDougall's death as a homicide and offered a $10,000 reward for any information in March 2021.

Christine Birt, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said they don't believe this was a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.