KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford laid a total of 202 charges last week as part of Road Safety Week.

From May 12 to May 18, police turned out in force to increase people's compliance with road safety laws.

In a news release, police say they focused on speeding as well as impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Altogether there were 95 speed infractions, three instances of stunt driving, three occurrences of drivers being impaired by drugs or alcohol and four handheld device infractions.

"These behaviours endanger drivers, passengers, all road users and pedestrians at risk of serious or fatal injury collisions," the news release reads in part.

Police also laid charges for the following:

18 occurrences of driving while under suspension

Five occurrences of careless driving

Four occurrences of disqualified driving

Four occurrences of operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Several other local municipalities participated in Road Safety Week, as well.

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County, for example, laid a total of 110 charges under the Highway Traffic Act, they said in a news release.