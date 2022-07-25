Brantford Police issue arrest warrants in murder investigation
Brantford Police issue arrest warrants in murder investigation
The Brantford Police Service is looking for two people wanted for first degree murder.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 41 year-old Jessica Elizabeth Poreba and 38 year-old Rorey Grant Tyler Hill after police launched a death investigation on Friday, July 22.
Police say officers were called to a Colborne Street address around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a 68 year-old man.
Investigators say Poreba and Hill knew the victim.
Poreba is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with a thin build, with blue eyes and black hair. Police believe her hair may be dyed blond now.
Hill is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with a medium build, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police say the pair should not be approached if seen. Instead, call police.
Anyone with information related to this incident or the location of Poreba or Hill is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased or further information about the death at this time.
