Brantford Police investigating woman’s injuries
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 3:09PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital Saturday with injuries Brantford Police are calling “consistent with a sharp object.”
It happened around noon at a residence on Victoria Street.
The woman was taken to Hamilton General Hospital where it was determined that her injuries were non-life threatening.
Police haven’t released any further details about the “sharp object” or the circumstances leading up to the injury.
They say there was no threat to public safety.