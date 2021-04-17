Advertisement
Brantford police investigating shooting
Published Saturday, April 17, 2021 2:50PM EDT
Brantford police on scene of a shooting incident. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (Apr. 17, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A shooting incident is under investigation by Brantford police.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, police tweeted that they were on scene in the area of Alfred and Wellington Streets.
They are asking the public to avoid the area and are re-routing traffic. They add that more information will be made available at a later time.
This is the second shooting incident in the city in the past three days.
On Wednesday, a 20-year-old man died from gunshot wounds. Police have not specified that the two shootings are related.