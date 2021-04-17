KITCHENER -- A shooting incident is under investigation by Brantford police.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, police tweeted that they were on scene in the area of Alfred and Wellington Streets.

They are asking the public to avoid the area and are re-routing traffic. They add that more information will be made available at a later time.

This is the second shooting incident in the city in the past three days.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old man died from gunshot wounds. Police have not specified that the two shootings are related.