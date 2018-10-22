

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police are searching for two suspects after a mosque on Greenwich Street was vandalized with hateful graffiti on Sunday.

It happened in the early-morning hours, around 2:20 a.m. at the Brantford Mosque.

Officers say the two suspects spray painted the walls of the mosque and the parking lot with hateful remarks and symbols directed at members of the religious faith.

The suspects are described as young men with slim builds. Both were wearing long pants with hoodies and carrying backpacks.

Brantford police say they are taking the incident very seriously and are asking for the public’s help in locating the two suspects.