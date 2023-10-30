Brantford police investigating assaults, seek suspect information from public

Brantford police are appealing for information after two people were assaulted Friday.

At around 5:40 a.m., police say they received reports that two males assaulted a female victim in Victoria Park, located at Mark and Darling Street.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say immediately following the incident, at the corner of the two streets, the same suspects are believed to have assaulted a male victim by allegedly spraying him with mace.

Police say the suspects were picked up by a 2003-2009 white, four-door, Lincoln Town Car with tinted windows and fled the scene.

They’ve been described to police as both male and both wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who lives close to, or was near, the location of the incidents, to review any video surveillance footage that may have captured the suspects.