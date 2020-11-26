KITCHENER -- Brantford police found drugs, including fentanyl, after they responded to a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Golf Road and Powerline Road. Police say officers saw a man fleeing the area and he was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

During his arrest, officials said the man had a large amount of cash and around 38.9 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $10,500, along with hydromorphone, Percocet, clonazepam, Xanax and Dilaudid. He also had a knife.

A 19-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with drug possession and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.