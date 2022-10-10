Brantford police charge 3 people with assault after woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Brantford police have charged three people with aggravated assault after a woman was found unconscious Thursday afternoon.

In a media release, police said officers responded to a home on Fifth Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a reported assault.

EMS told police the 24-year-old woman was found unconscious after allegedly being assaulted the night before and was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Brantford police arrived on scene and arrested three people.

A 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man are each now charged with aggravated assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the victim and the suspects knew each other and there is no risk to public safety.