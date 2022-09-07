Brantford police asking public for assistance following home invasion

The Brantford Police Service is leaning on the public for information about a home invasion which resulted in two men sustaining serious injuries.

Police said on Sept. 5, around 11:20 p.m., four suspects entered the residence, located on Peel Street at Victoria Street, where it is reported, they assaulted two men before fleeing the residence on foot.

The four suspects are men, and police said they were all reported to have been wearing black clothing.

The two victims in their 20’s sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault, according to police.

Police are asking any members of the public who reside close to or were near the location of the incident, and who have not already done so, to review any video surveillance footage which may have captured the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Andre Major at 519-756-7050 or amajor@police.brantford.on.ca