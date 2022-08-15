Brantford police arrest man with loaded handgun, drugs

Brantford police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a concerned citizen reported an individual pointing a firearm at people.

On Aug. 9, at approximately 2 a.m., officers with the Brantford Police Service were dispatched after receiving a 911 call from a concerned citizen to advise a man in a vehicle had been observed pointing a firearm at people on Grand River Avenue.

Police said they located the man in a vehicle. Police said he was arrested without incident.

Police searched the man and found the following:

A loaded 9mm handgun

Ammunition

Canadian currency

Digital scale

Fraudulent identification

Approximately 125 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $12,500

Approximately 288 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $43,200

Approximately 29.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $7,375

Approximately 65 grams of an unknown white powder (unknown street value)

78 oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of $1,560

The man has been charged with: