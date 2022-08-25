Brantford police arrest man; seize drugs, bulletproof vest and cash

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after an investigation by the Brantford Police Service.

The Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) located a man who they said was in breach of judicial conditions.

The TIGER Unit conducted a search warrant and found the following items:

Approximately 149.8 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $29,960

Approximately 62.3 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,476

An expandable baton

Digital scales

Switch blade

Bullet proof vest

A quantity of Canadian currency

The combined total value of the seized drugs is $37,436.

Adam Derie, 27, of Toronto is charged with the following:

Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code

Failure to comply with judicial release order, contrary to the Criminal Code

Derie is being held for a bail hearing.