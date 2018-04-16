

CTV Kitchener





Known as Canada’s “marathon mom,” Brantford’s Krista Duchene was the first Canadian woman to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon Monday.

The 41-year-old mom of two finished the race in third place with a time of two hours, 44 minutes, and 20 seconds.

She even made up four minutes in the last seven kilometers, to catch up with the leaders and secure her third place finish.