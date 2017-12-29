

CTV Kitchener





A free, public New Year’s Eve party in Brantford will go on – just not outdoors.

With forecasts calling for temperatures to drop below -20 C in the final few hours of 2017, officials have decided to pack up their party and move it inside.

The free celebration which had been planned for Harmony Square will instead take place at the Sanderson Centre.

While the new venue means fireworks won’t be set off at midnight, all other aspects of the event will take place as planned, including ball drops at 10 p.m. and midnight.

The party starts at 8:30 p.m. and includes live music, a free photo booth and face-painting, and free hot chocolate.