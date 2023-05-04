Brantford mayoral election ballot recount set for Saturday

The City of Brantford says it has set a date for the recount of all in-person ballots cast in the mayoral race during the October 2022 municipal election.

On Saturday, the city will have five recount stations set up in council chambers, spaced out and divided into separate rooms. The city expects the recount to being at 9 a.m. and take as long as nine hours.

“Two staff members will be present at each recount station, along with the mayoral candidates present and one scrutineer per candidate per each recount station to observe the recount process,” the city said in a news release Thursday.

The move comes after a court order to conduct a recount following a request from runner-up candidate Dave Wrobel.

“A resolution to conduct a recount was reached by both parties that was confirmed by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice,” the city said.

Announced on April 14, the city had until May 12 to officially hold the recount.

According to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), Kevin Davis was re-elected with 9,220 votes, while Wrobel came in a close second, having secured 9,012 votes.

The tight race meant the two were separated by just 208 votes.

A spokesperson for the City of Brantofrd told CTV News via email: “The city has no reason to believe the manual recount will affect the outcome of the election that took place on October 24, 2022.”

The spokesperson said the city agreed to conduct a manual recount of physical ballots cast in the election to “avoid a lengthy and expensive tax-funded legal process.”

The city did not immediately reply when asked when Wrobel would take over as mayor should the recount be in his favour.

MOTION FOR RECOUNT REJECTED AT COUNCIL

In the weeks following the election, Ward 4 Coun. Richard Carpenter moved a motion to recount the votes for the office of mayor.

The motion sought to follow the Municipal Elections Act to allow for the municipality to pass a resolution requiring a recount of the votes cast for all or specified candidates for an office on the council.

The motion called for the city clerk to recount the votes cast for the office of mayor.

The motion ultimately failed after councillors voted 5-5.

Mayor Davis declared a conflict of interest on this item and therefore did not participate in the vote and refrained from all discussion.

WROBEL ISSUES STATEMENT

“I would like to thank the Superior Court of Justice for issuing an order to do what should have been done by the city 143 days ago, at the city council meeting held on November 22, 2022,” Wrobel said in a news release in April. “Ultimately, such a decision would have avoided the need for the city to retain an outside law firm and would have saved 10’s of thousands of your tax dollars from being spent to delay a legislative right to request a vote recount.”

He added: "I believe a vote recount is like an audit of our electoral system. I believe it is a responsible step to ensure openness, transparency and accountability of our elections."

RETIRED POLITICAL SCIENCE PROF WEIGHS IN

Retired political science professor Peter Woolstencroft told CTV News this is a very unusual to happen six months after the election.

"I'm very interested in what the result will be, but I'm also really interested in what was said to the judge to make the judge think there was a problem here,” he said.

While Woolstencroft calls this recount unusual, he believes it is an example of a thriving system.

"One of the options open to candidates is to go to a court, a Superior Court of Justice Ontario, and say 'I have reasons to believe that the process was compromised,'" said Woolstencroft. "He would have had to persuade the judge there was sufficient grounds to question the result."