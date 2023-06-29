Brantford manufacturer invests millions to help build electric vehicles in Ontario

A Brantford manufacturer of motors used in electric vehicles (EVs) is investing $102.3 million to help build Ontario’s EV supply chain.

Premier Doug Ford was in Brantford at Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. for the announcement on Thursday.

The investment is expected to expand the company’s Canadian operations by opening a new 103,500 square-foot manufacturing facility in Brantford and create more than 100 jobs.

“Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc.’s investment to expand its Brantford-based facilities is a huge boost not only for the people of southwestern Ontario, but for our province’s growing manufacturing and auto sectors,” said Premier Doug Ford in a news release. “With great partners, we’re building an electric vehicle and battery supply chain and making Ontario an auto-manufacturing powerhouse once again.”

Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. opened its first Ontario facility in 2017 and has expanded twice, according to the news release.

The province called the company the only motor core parts manufacturer for EVs and hybrid vehicles in Canada. Motor cores are the basic structure of the motor used in EVs.

The government said it will be investing $3.1 million through Invest Ontario, the province’s investment attraction agency, to support Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc.’s expansion.

“Their exciting new investment will create more good-paying jobs and help ensure that the cars of the future are built in Ontario by Ontario workers,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

The province said that this investment furthers its 10-year plan to transform Ontario’s automotive supply chain to “build the cars of the future,” including battery powered electric vehicles.