Brantford Police have charged a local man with various offences following an assault.

Police say they were called to a residence on Dalhousie Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Officers received a report that a man was outside yelling and screaming, causing a disturbance in the neighbourhood.

The man had gotten into a verbal argument with a neighbour, which turned physical.

The victim was able to retreat into his residence while the accused continued to scream at him, threatening to kill him.

Police say the accused then spoke to another person in the area where he proceeded to smack her in the butt. The second victim was able to leave the area.

Community Patrol Officers attended the area and upon arrival located the accused who was acting in an aggressive manner on the street.

When officer arrived the accused approached them and started to punch a marked police vehicle.

During his arrest he accused was found in possession of marijuana.

He was then transported to the Brantford Police Service where he further damaged police property.

Police charged the 32-year-old Brantford man with Assault, Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Sexual Assault, Mischief to Property, and Assault Police. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He has been held for a bail hearing.