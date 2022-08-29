Brantford man facing numerous charges after armed robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said a 47-year-old Brantford man is facing numerous charges after police responded to an in-progress robbery in Kitchener.

Police said on Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a financial institution in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.

The man confronted employees while brandishing a firearm and then fled the area.

Police searched the area and located the man a short distance away.

The Brantford man was charged with the following: