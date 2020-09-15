KITCHENER -- A man has been charged with manslaughter after police say another man died from a drug overdose earlier this year.

Police say the victim, along with his brother and a friend, purchased what they thought was cocaine from a Brantford man on June 13. The group ingested the drugs at the victim's home and police say emergency crews were called there a short time later.

The victim died of a fentanyl overdose, officials say. His brother and friend were hospitalized.

A 39-year-old Brantford man was arrested on Sept. 14. He's been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death.

Police say they're focused on finding and criminally charging people who are trafficking illicit drugs. They're also urging the public to be aware of the risk of using drugs.

Anyone who believes they've witnessed a drug overdose should call 911 and give the person Naloxone if it's available. The Good Samaritan law can protect people who have taken drugs or witnessed someone taking drugs.

Anyone with information about suspect drug activity is asked to contact police.