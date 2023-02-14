Brantford man facing a number of charges related to uttering threats and inciting hatred: police

Brantford police say a 53-year-old man has been charged for his alleged connection to uttering threats and inciting hatred.

On Tuesday, police said officers became aware of information posted publicly online by the man, which was threatening and targeting specific communities.

“Messaging posted by the accused was determined to be antisemitic in nature and encouraging others to commit acts of violence,” police said.

Police said a search warrant was conducted on Monday at a Mohawk Street residence, during which a large quantity of ammunition was located that was stored in a careless and dangerous manner.

The man has been held for a bail hearing with bail opposed, according to police.

The 53-year-old man from Brantford has been charged with the following: