Brantford man faces child pornography charges

A 22-year-old Brantford man has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of failure to comply with a judicial release order following a police investigation.

In a media release, Brantford police said investigators expect more people will be charged as they continue to examine seized electronic devices.

The arrest is part of what Brantford police calls “Project Dilemma.”

Launched in October 2021, the project aims to address “the increasing concern of social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, etc., being utilized to distribute and possess child pornography images.”

To date, Project Dilemma has resulted in:

Execution of three separate search warrants at residences within the City of Brantford

10 additional court orders

Seizure of 29 electronic devices (cell phones, computers, and other devices)

“We know that there is a high likelihood that people who possess child pornography have or will go on to sexually abuse children,” said Brantford Police Service Inspector Kevin Reeder. “By identifying and arresting individuals who possess child pornography, our goal is to stop them before they do.”