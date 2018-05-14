

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Haldimand County.

The crash happened on Saturday at approximately 11:40 a.m. on King Street East in Hagersville.

Police say a witness noticed a man in one of the vehicles was unresponsive.

An officer arrived and attempted to resuscitate the man but he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police say the name of the 55-year-old Brantford man will not be released.

Two occupants of another vehicle involved in the collision were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say through their investigation they have learned the driver of one of the vehicles went into medical distress and collided with another vehicle.

They say the collision caused a chain-reaction crash involving a third vehicle.