Brantford man clocked going 45 km/h over in Cambridge: WRPS
Waterloo regional police's traffic unit has stopped a Brantford man they say was going 45 km/h over the speed limit in Cambridge.
The traffic unit shared images Sunday that show a radar gun reading of 105 km/h.
A radar gun showing 105 km/h. WRPS say a driver was going 45 km/h over the limit in Cambridge.
Police say the man was stopped for stunt driving.
"Vehicle towed, licence suspended and court date issued," a tweet from police's traffic unit reads.
China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.
One dead, six remain missing as police search for victims of fire in Old Montreal
One person has been confirmed dead and six people remain missing as police continue to search for victims after a fire swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
Air passenger complaints triple in one year to pass 42,000 as backlog grows
The number of air passenger complaints to Canada's transport regulator is soaring, more than tripling to 42,000 over the past year.
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
Trails of human bacteria from sneezing and coughing preserved on Mount Everest: study
Even at one of the tallest natural peaks on Earth, humans have left their mark in a trail of bacteria as researchers have found germs from coughing and sneezing that have been potentially preserved for centuries on Mount Everest.
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters
The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea.
Sunday evening fire in London
Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a residential fire in London.
Welcoming spring in the London region
The first day of spring in the London region will be a beautiful one. The daytime high is forecast to be 6 C, slightly warmer than the average high for this time of year.
Haldimand County OPP seek suspects in overnight assault and robbery
Multiple suspects allegedly jumped a pedestrian in Hagersville Saturday, assaulting the victim and striking them with an unknown object before fleeing the area, OPP say.
Explosion investigation in Windsor to continue Monday
The investigation into a house explosion in Windsor will continue Monday. The process wrapped up for the day around 7 p.m. at the scene on Aspen Lane in east Windsor.
-
Windsor-Essex welcomes spring
The first day of spring in Windsor-Essex will be a beautiful one. The daytime high is forecast to be 9 C, nearly 2 C warmer than the average high for this time of year.
Chatham-Kent residents asked to weigh in on backyard chickens
Residents in Chatham-Kent can have their say on backyard chickens after the municipality launched a survey looking for feedback.
Two-time Juno-award winning band performs in Barrie
A two-time Juno-award winning band took the stage at the Five Points Theatre in Barrie Sunday.
-
Barrie police crack down on excessive speed after rise in community complaints
A speed measuring sign on Essa Road, near Beacon Road, has been put in place by Barrie police after a noticeable increase in reckless driving from residents nearby.
-
Northern Ont. youth pulled over on closed highway in an allegedly stolen car
A Timmins youth has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police say.
-
BREAKING | Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence at Corbiere Road on the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon.
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say goodbye to a part of what they say makes Ottawa Ottawa.
-
Wild turkeys keeping visitors on their toes at the Mud Lake Trail
If your are yearning to walk the trails around Mud Lake in the Britannia Conservation Area, be aware there are wild turkeys looking for mates. A gang of three have been chasing and pecking at visitors to the nature trail for weeks.
-
Better late than never: Trudeau finally gets a home-turf visit from U.S. president
Joe Biden's last official visit to Canada came with a palpable sense of foreboding. Six years later, Biden is coming back -- this time as U.S. president -- and the world is very different. His message likely won't be.
Ontario Minister of Labour to make Monday morning announcement
Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is set to make an announcement in Toronto Monday.
-
It's the first day of Spring. Here's what Toronto's weather forecast is predicting this week
March 20 marks the first day of Spring in the northern hemisphere, and, after a long, grey winter, Torontonians can soon look forward to warmer temperatures and sunnier days.
-
-
18-year-old killed in Montreal sidewalk shooting
The young man shot while walking on a sidewalk late Sunday night in northeast Montreal died of his injuries a few hours later in hospital.
-
Montreal welcomes back first full St. Paddy's Day parade since 2019
Thousands of Montrealers lined St. Catherine Street to welcome back the first full St. Patrick's Day parade since 2019.
University of PEI Faculty Association says members on strike as negotiations stall
The University of Prince Edward Island Faculty Association says its staff has gone on strike after what it says are failed attempts to enter additional negotiations with the university's administration.
-
Cape Breton University food bank cannot keep up with demand: student union president
The student union president at Cape Breton University said food insecurity has become a concern for many students and the on-campus food bank cannot keep up with demand.
-
Huts for the homeless: New initiative aimed at providing shelter in Sydney
The owner of four pizza shops In CBRM is collecting clothing and camping supplies for the homeless.
-
AFN Manitoba Regional Chief to speak at UN water conference
A Manitoban is in New York this week speaking up for the water rights of First Nations people across Canada
-
'A basic human right': Manitoba NDP promise free birth control if elected
The NDP are promising free birth control to Manitobans if they win the provincial election this fall.
Powwow aims to bring Siksika Nation and Strathmore residents together in honour of slain Indigenous man
The Town of Strathmore and Siksika Nation hosted the first Lead By Example Powwow this weekend in honour of a young Indigenous man who was shot to death four years ago.
-
Wild West Baton twirling competition takes over Calgary
Around 120 baton twirling athletes competed in the Wild West Competition and regional championships in Calgary this weekend.
-
Petition seeks Last of Us star Pedro Pascal as Calgary Stampede parade marshal
When winter is over - and it has to be, doesn't it? - Calgarians turn their attention to other things, such as who they would like to see as the Calgary Stampede parade marshal.
Autopsies on fallen EPS constables completed, funeral details to come
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for two constables responding to a domestic dispute Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Demonstrators call for more action toward undocumented worker status regularization in Canada
Dozens gathered in front of the Alberta Legislature on Sunday at a demonstration calling for equal rights and permanent resident status for migrants and refugees in Canada.
-
Historical Edmonton landmarks re-created by model train enthusiasts
A model train display at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre incorporates Edmonton's history in its layouts.
Downtown Eastside fire destroys tents in encampment, spreads to building
Vancouver firefighters were called to the Downtown Eastside Sunday evening after a fire destroyed multiple tents in an encampment and spread to a building near Main and East Hastings streets.
-
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
-
As Instagram-famous hiking trail re-opens, traffic chaos returns to Deep Cove
The re-opening of a popular hiking trail brought crowds of people and fierce competition for parking to North Vancouver's Deep Cove Sunday.