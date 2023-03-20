Brantford man clocked going 45 km/h over in Cambridge: WRPS

Waterloo regional police's traffic unit has stopped a Brantford man they say was going 45 km/h over the speed limit in Cambridge.

The traffic unit shared images Sunday that show a radar gun reading of 105 km/h.

A radar gun showing 105 km/h. WRPS say a driver was going 45 km/h over the limit in Cambridge.

Police say the man was stopped for stunt driving.

"Vehicle towed, licence suspended and court date issued," a tweet from police's traffic unit reads.