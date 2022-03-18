Brantford man arrested for stabbing, assault and robbery

Brantford police have arrested a man wanted on a warrant.

Officials said they were looking for Isiah Dustin Smoke, 36, from Brantford, last week.

Smoke is alleged to have been involved in a March 14 stabbing and a March 16 robbery and assault, both in the area of Nelson Street and Market Street.

The March 14 incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. saw a 42-year-old man transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 16, Smoke is alleged to have robbed and assaulted a 26-year-old woman with a crowbar. She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said he'd been arrested and charged on March 23.