A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in Brantford.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Brantford Police Service executed the warrant back in early October.

They said they entered the home on Black Locust Way and seized several electronic devices.

Police said a forensic examination of the devices was conducted and child pornography was found on them.

The man was arrested on Friday and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.