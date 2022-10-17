Brantford man arrested after spitting on officer and vehicle fire

A 28-year-old Brantford man allegedly spat on an officer as he was being arrested following reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle fire.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 at around 4:25 p.m., Brantford police received multiple 911 calls from concerned residents about a possible impaired driver. Police received reports that a vehicle ran the lights at Henry and West streets before hitting a utility box at West Street and Galileo Boulevard. There were also reports of another vehicle on Morton Street and West Street, making no attempt to stop. The vehicle had reportedly been driven erratically at dangerously high speeds.

Moments later, police received a call about a vehicle fire on Conklin Crescent and Sky Acres Road. When police arrived, the vehicle was engulfed on the road in a residential area. Onlookers were asked to go back into their homes for safety reasons while the fire department quickly extinguished the flames.

According to a news release, witness reports said two suspects were seen leaving the vehicle on foot right before the fire ignited.

The suspects were later found by police, attempting to flee the scene in the back of a taxi.

Police said the accused man spat on the arresting officer when he was told he was under arrest.

He was in violation of a valid release order and a valid license suspension and was operating the vehicle without insurance. Officers suspected he was impaired and breath samples confirmed he was over the legal limit. The accused also had brass knuckles in his possession.

The accused is facing several charges including resisting arrest, assaulting peace officer, arson by negligence and possession of a weapon.