Brantford man arrested after DNA ties him to truck stolen more than a year ago

A Brantford man has been arrested by Guelph police after DNA linked him to a stolen pickup truck found in Guelph 18 months ago.

The 2018 Ram pickup was found on an east-end street on December 19, 2022. A police investigation revealed the truck had been reported as stolen from Hamilton more than two weeks earlier.

Evidence found inside the truck was sent to the Centre of Forensic Science for DNA analysis and was linked to someone from the national DNA databank.

A 36-year-old Brantford man was arrested on Thursday.

He had been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, being an occupant of a stolen vehicle, and breaching a probation order.