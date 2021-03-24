Advertisement
Brantford man allegedly sent explicit photos to underage victims
In March, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roslyn Road and seized a number of electronic devices. (File Photo)
KITCHENER -- Brantford police have charged a man they say allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to victims under the age of 16.
Police started a child exploitation investigation on March 18 after receiving information about a 33-year-old man sending explicit photographs.
The man was arrested and charged with luring a child, indecent communication, intimidation, corrupting children, making sexually explicit material available to children and distributing cannabis to people under the age of 18.
In a news release, police said they wouldn't name the accused to protect the identity of the victims.
He has been held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.