KITCHENER -- Brantford police have charged a man they say allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to victims under the age of 16.

Police started a child exploitation investigation on March 18 after receiving information about a 33-year-old man sending explicit photographs.

The man was arrested and charged with luring a child, indecent communication, intimidation, corrupting children, making sexually explicit material available to children and distributing cannabis to people under the age of 18.

In a news release, police said they wouldn't name the accused to protect the identity of the victims.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.