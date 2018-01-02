

CTV Kitchener





Brantford General Hospital went into lockdown late in the afternoon on New Year’s Day after they said there was a fatal shooting in the area.

Gunshots went off around 5:30 p.m. across the street from the hospital.

Brantford police said they responded to a call for a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to that same hospital where he died.

The hospital said it went into lockdown just after 5:40 p.m. It was lifted shortly after 7 p.m.

Brantford police said they do not believe there is any risk to the public in regards to the incident at this time.

They are calling the death suspicious.