Brantford high school in hold and secure

North Park Collegiate is in a hold and secure according to Brantford police.

Brantford police posted a tweet just before 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday saying they are on scene at the North Park Street high school. The hold and secure is “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the tweet.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: BPS officers are currently on scene at North Park Collegiate, North Park Street. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is currently in a hold and secure. More information will be shared via social media as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/i9Z91DRwzV — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 2, 2023

The Grand Erie District School Board confirmed in a tweet posted a few minutes later that police are on scene.

This is a developing story.