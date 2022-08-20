Brantford family looks to retrofit home to help son with rare genetic condition

A Brantford family is facing a large renovation bill to try and retrofit their home to give their son better freedom.

Brodie Watson, 10, has an extremely rare genetic disorder known as Hypomyelinating Leukodystrophy. The messages from his brain to his limbs move very slow, causing him to lose mobility.

“He’s in medical journals. McMaster’s Children's Hospital were studying him. So at this point, we don’t really have a prognosis for him or what’s going to happen in his future,” Michelle Watson, Brodie’s mom said.

The Watsons live in a four-level side split home, which forces Brodie to use stairs several times a day. The upper floors are also too tight to get around.

His mom said Brodie’s condition has worsened in the last year. doctors expect he will need a power wheelchair soon.

“None of his walking aids will fit up there, so the walker doesn’t fit up there, wheelchair definitely won’t get up there,” Watson said. “It’s just his quality of life, it’s like the world wasn’t meant for people with disabilities.”

The family is making renovation plans to try and make the home more accessible. They have filed building permits, in hopes of creating a wheelchair-accessible addition to the home.

“We’re going to have tracks put on the ceiling because eventually, we’re going to need help lifting, so we’re going to have all of that installed now,” Watson said.

The renovation is estimated at $200,000. The Watson’s are applying for grants to help cover the costs.

“Roughly about $15,000 could be covered through the grants,” Watson said.

Brodie’s aunt has also created a GoFundMe page aimed at raising half the costs. As of Saturday, the page had collected $33,000 so far.

His mom said as time goes on, Brodie is beginning to notice his limitations.

“He’s always wanted to play hockey. He just kind of knows that he can’t. He wants to be a policeman.”

Watson hopes the permits will be approved and the renovations will help keep Brodie the smiling happy person he is well into the future.