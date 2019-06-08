Featured
Brantford crash leaves one vehicle on its side
A vehicle flipped over at the Elgin and Gretzky in Brantford. (Courtesy: Albana Arifi)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 6:23PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 6:25PM EDT
Brantford Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one of them on its side.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Elgin Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
Coincidentally, that's just in front of the Brantford Police Station and the Collision Reporting Centre.
Police say injuries were reported but they're not believed to be serious.