

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one of them on its side.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Elgin Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Coincidentally, that's just in front of the Brantford Police Station and the Collision Reporting Centre.

Police say injuries were reported but they're not believed to be serious.