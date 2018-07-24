

CTV Kitchener





Dustin Monture died in February 2017 after being found injured on a lawn.

Three people were charged with accessory after the fact to murder, but those charges have since been stayed.

Monture’s family says it is possible the charges could be laid again if more evidence were found.

Six Nations Police said in a statement, “The Six Nations Police Service understands the Crown Attorneys [sic.] decision to stay the charges against Jeffery Martin, Aaron Martin and Sharon Hill. We are still actively investigating, to prove, the "accessory after the fact" charges. The prime suspect in this case is now deceased."

No one was ever charged with Monture’s murder.