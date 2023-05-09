Brantford council to decide on feasibility study for new sports facility

Brantford council is expected to vote on a plan to explore options for a new sports and entertainment facility that could bring an Ontario Hockey League team to the city.

According to a report, the city is obligated to consider a new sports facility that is capable of seating a minimum of 5,000 spectators and being a home arena for an OHL team.

The requirement is part of a term sheet between the city and the Bulldogs Hockey club, the report said.

Councillors will be voting on whether to go ahead with a feasibility study that includes a recommended location, cost estimates, financing plan and delivery timelines for a new facility.

The study would cost the city up to $200,000, if approved.

In February, the Hamilton Bulldogs relocated temporarily to the Brantford Civic Centre under a three-year agreement while their home arena, the FirstOntario Centre, undergoes major renovations.

The report to be considered will go before council on Tuesday at 2 p.m.