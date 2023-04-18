Brantford council to consider seasonal, riverside restaurant behind Glenhyrst

Brantford city councillors will be considering a proposal to build a temporary, seasonal restaurant in the lower gardens behind the Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant.

The gallery, on Ava Road, is asking for permission to sublease the area to private business owner ‘ShackBar’, according to a report to council.

In order to achieve this, the report said there needs to be an amendment to an existing agreement to allow use of the lower gardens for special events and the sublease needs to be approved.

An aerial view of the Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant property. (Facebook/Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant)

Glenhyrst Art Gallery is situated on a 16-acre property, backing onto the SC Johnson Trail along the Grand River. The trail is a 14-kilometre recreation trail that runs between Paris and Brantford.

The proposal would see a seasonal restaurant set-up shop in the lower gardens by the walking trail.

Some concerns from residents were also outlined in the report, including customers confusing the restaurant with the Glenhyrst not-for-profit brand and increased traffic on Ava Road.

The report said there would be no financial requirements of the city, but it said additional signage at a cost of $600 would be beneficial to direct trail access.

The report also said the proposal is in line with council priorities and corporate policies, including the Waterfront Master Plan (2010), which strives to create “destinations and places of distinct character”.

The former co-owner of On the Lam Restaurant, Grant Schuman is collaborating with the gallery to operate the temporary restaurant.

Design of the under-construction, retro-fitted shipping container. (Brantford City Council/Report: Proposal in Glenhyrst Lower Gardens)

According to the report, the menu would include: coffee, tea and smoothies; pastries, fruit, yogurt and bagels; fresh squeezed juices; Hawaiian shaved ice and ice cream; charcuterie, sandwiches and salads. They also plan to license the restaurant for beer, high end wine and fancy cocktails.

“This proposal blends the trail system, the Grand River, the art gallery and food to activate an underutilized space and provide an public option – the first of its kind – for residents and visitors to enjoy a meal alongside the Grand River in Brantford,” the report said.

The ShackBar’s hours of operation would be Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to dusk and Sunday from 11 a.m. to dusk. The restaurant is already being constructed from a retrofitted shipping container and would feature an accessible patio on three sides. The report also said two portable toilets would be available.

Design of the wrap-around bar. (Brantford City Council/Report: Proposal in Glenhyrst Lower Gardens)

Council will consider the proposal on Tuesday at a special city council meeting at 4 p.m., followed by a committee of the whole, planning and administration meeting at 6 p.m.

According to its website, Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant showcases contemporary and historical exhibitions on a riverside estate dating back to 1914.