KITCHENER -- A Brantford packaging manufacturer has been fined after a worker was hit by a forklift.

AMHIL Enterprises Ltd. was given a $70,000 fine in connection to the incident, which happened in September of 2018.

A news release from the Ontario government says that the worker was pulling a load of plastic sheeting to a grinder when they were hit and partially run over.

The worker suffered critical injuries as a result.

The investigation found that there were no barriers, warning signs or other safeguards in place for workers in the area, which had both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

"AMHIL Enterprises failed as an employer to ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed by section 20 of the regulation were carried out at the workplace," the news release reads in part.

The company, which makes plastic packaging for the food industry, pleaded guilty in the case.

AMHIL Enterprises was also charged a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

That is credited to a government fund to help victims of crime.