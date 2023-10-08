Brantford Bulldogs host home opener in newly-renovated Civic Centre

The Brantford Bulldogs played their first home opener Saturday evening at the city’s newly-renovated Civic Centre.

The Bulldogs welcomed the Oshawa Generals, marking the centre’s first Ontario Hockey League (OHL) game since 1984.

After trailing through the first period, Brantford’s Florian Xhekaj tied things up in the second, making the score 1-1.

During the second period, Ben Bujold and newly announced Bulldog’s captain Lawson Sherk added to Brantford’s tally.

The Generals made quick work in the third with a goal 34 seconds into the period, but Brantford’s Nick Lardis tucked away two of his own, earning the Bulldogs a 5-2 victory.

ARENA RENOVATION

Before the on-ice action took place, the Brantford Bulldogs welcomed fans to the renovated arena with a pre-game party.

Hockey lovers had been waiting since February to welcome the team to the telephone city, after city council unanimously voted to temporarily move the OHL team from Hamilton to Brantford.

The Civic Centre underwent a multi-million dollar renovation as the city said the work was necessary to ensure the arena could meet fan, player and OHL standards.

Some of the work included a parking lot upgrade, a new scoreboard, new concession areas and an exterior refresh.