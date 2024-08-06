KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford Bulldog forward signs three-year deal with Chicago Blackhawks

    Marek Vanacker is shown wearing a Chicago Blackhawks hat in this photo from X. (@NHLBlackhawks/X) Marek Vanacker is shown wearing a Chicago Blackhawks hat in this photo from X. (@NHLBlackhawks/X)
    Share

    One of the Brantford Bulldog’s standout players is getting ready to hit the ice in Chicago after signing a deal with a National Hockey League team.

    The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Marek Vanacker to a three-year entry level contract with a $975,000 salary cap.

    The 18-year-old from Delhi, Ont. was selected 27th overall by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

    During his 2023-2024 season with the Bulldogs, Vanacker scored 36 goals and racked up 82 points.

    He also helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News