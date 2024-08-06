Brantford Bulldog forward signs three-year deal with Chicago Blackhawks

One of the Brantford Bulldog’s standout players is getting ready to hit the ice in Chicago after signing a deal with a National Hockey League team.

The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Marek Vanacker to a three-year entry level contract with a $975,000 salary cap.

The 18-year-old from Delhi, Ont. was selected 27th overall by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

During his 2023-2024 season with the Bulldogs, Vanacker scored 36 goals and racked up 82 points.

He also helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship.