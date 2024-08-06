Brantford Bulldog forward signs three-year deal with Chicago Blackhawks
One of the Brantford Bulldog’s standout players is getting ready to hit the ice in Chicago after signing a deal with a National Hockey League team.
The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Marek Vanacker to a three-year entry level contract with a $975,000 salary cap.
The 18-year-old from Delhi, Ont. was selected 27th overall by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
During his 2023-2024 season with the Bulldogs, Vanacker scored 36 goals and racked up 82 points.
He also helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Armed suspects still at large as RCMP lift shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
While armed suspects are still at large, RCMP is lifting a shelter-in-place order issued in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.
'This is the Canada team,' former U.S. ambassador to Canada says of Harris VP pick
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
A former employee speaks out about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory due to violent clashes between police, protesters
Canada is advising those visiting the U.K. to exercise caution due to ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes between protesters and police.
Summer McIntosh returns to Toronto after historic Olympic performance
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
Disaster threat from Chilcotin landslide's river waters decreasing, says B.C. emergency minister
A "grateful" emergency management minister says the threat of a flood disaster along British Columbia's Chilcotin and Fraser rivers appears to have been averted when a massive lake drained overtop of a landslide.
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.