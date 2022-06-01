Brantford bridge repairs expected to start mid-June

All lanes of the Wayne Gretzky Parkway bridge may reopen by the end of summer.

In a release, the City of Brantford says the Ministry of Transportation is expected to begin repair work in mid-June after the bridge over Highway 403 was struck multiple times over the past two years. MTO officials believe the work will be completed this summer, reopening all lanes of traffic.

Traffic on the bridge was reduced after MTO engineers assessed the bridge and determined one northbound lane needed to be closed. The bridge was hit in December 2021 and January 2022, both times by trucks carrying oversized loads. More recently, the bridge was hit again on May 9, this time by a commercial vehicle carrying a piece of construction equipment. During that incident, a concrete girder protecting the bridge fell to the highway below, crushing a guardrail and causing a section of Highway 403 to close in both directions while crews cleaned up the debris. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, MTO staff are still assessing the North Park Street bridge after it was hit by an over-height load on May 18. During that incident, the city reports a bridge girder was damaged and the west side bike lane was closed. The MTO will schedule the repair work once the inspections are complete.

The MTO is responsible for repairs to highway series infrastructure, such as the Wayne Gretzky Parkway bridge and the North Park Street bridge.