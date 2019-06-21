

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford boy is going to the NHL All-Star Game thanks to his hockey hero.

Anderson Whitehead met Carey Price back in February, a moment that was captured on camera and then became a viral video.

Whitehead’s mother knew her son was a big fan of the Montreal Canadiens goalie.

Laura McKay did everything she could think of to make the 11-year-old’s dream of meeting the NHL star come true.

It finally happened after a practice game in February, three months after McKay died from cancer.

Whitehead asked Price for an autograph, but after granting the boy’s request, also gave him a big hug.

Video of that moment was voted the “Feel Good Moment” of the season by sports fans.

On Wednesday Whitehead travelled to Las Vegas to receive the award.

He stood on stage as he watched a pre-recorded message from Price.

“I just want to say your mother was a special person,” he said.

That’s when Whitehead got his second surprise of the night.

Price walked out onto the stage and the 11-year-old broke down in tears.

“I didn’t know Carey Price was gonna be there,” he said later. “I asked, they told me he wasn’t going to be there.”

After giving Whitehead a jersey Price had one more surprise.

“I have two things for you,” said the goalie. “One is this jersey. The second is a question. Do you want to go to the All-Star Game next year?”

A stunned Whitehead leaned into the microphone and said only one word: “Yes.”

Whitehead’s father says Price and P.K. Subban spent more than an hour with the boy backstage.

Whitehead and Price have also exchanged phone numbers and the two have promised to keep in touch.

The All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on January 26.