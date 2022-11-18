Brantford and Six Nations police make historic bust, seize over $1.1 million in illicit drugs

Brantford Police Service, along with the Six Nations Police Service, have concluded a month-long drug investigation leading to two arrests and over $1.1 million in drugs seized.

The investigation began in early fall of 2022 and involved several suspected drug dealers engaging in trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

As a result, six controlled Drug and Substances Act Search Warrants were executed Thursday morning.

"I am extremely proud of the excellent work and collaboration demonstrated by the Brantford Police Service and the Six Nations Police Service. This investigation has resulted in removing over $1,000,000 in illegal drugs [and] firearms from our community – the largest seizure of its kind through a BPS and SNP-led investigation, said Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis in a news release.

The warrants were carried out within the City of Brantford and throughout southwestern Ontario.

Two loaded handguns, a switch-blade knife, two motor vehicles, and prescription drugs were seized, as well as over $1,100,000 in

illicit drugs and $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Two men from Brantford, aged 24 and 27, were arrested in connection to the investigation and face several charges including trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said the following was seized from a Diana Avenue address: