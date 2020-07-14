KITCHENER -- The City of Brantford and Brant County officials are both meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss making masks mandatory in indoor businesses.

The city and county join other municipalities in the area bringing in mandatory masking bylaws in June and July.

The Brant County Health Unit is currently reporting only 11 active cases of COVID-19, but health officials said the threat is still a concern in the community.

To date, the county has reported 134 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

A draft bylaw released by Brantford officials last week said children under two years old would be exempt for the mask bylaw, along with people who can't wear them due to medical reasons.

The city is debating making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces and on public transit.

Waterloo Region's mandatory masking bylaws came into effect on Monday after regional council voted unanimously in-favour of the bylaws the week before.

Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CTV News Kitchener's Jeff Pickel is following the meetings.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.